Asus ROG Phone 2 review: A gaming beast of a device

Gamers are now in high mood after launching Asus ROG phone 2. Asus ROG phone2 is a gamer phone. If we have a passion for the game and we want to make a career in the gaming field, then this phone will help you to achieve your dream. This gamer phone will provide you all the facilities that you want to play the game smoothly.

About Asus ROG phone2

The Asus ROG phone2 has a 6.59-inch screen. With this massive screen, gamers can play the game very quickly. Every stage of the game can be seen on the phone very clearly. The weight of the phone is much higher than the regular phone that is 240g. However, this weight of the phone will make some sense that the phone will deal with any amount of heavy and intensive games.

If you are a PUBG lover and you are playing PUBG on your regular mobile, then you should try at least ones to play PUBG on this mobile. You will feel the extra smoothness of the game, and you will definitely enjoy the gaming period. One of the best features of the Asus ROG phone2 is, this phone includes two air triggers on the top of the mobile. So you can use these triggers whenever you have the use of it.

The screen of the Asus ROG phone2 has a 120Hz refresh rate. It helps the gamer to clear the vision of the game. However, the phone has an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM with a 24MP full camera on the front side. This front camera will help you to do live streaming very effectively. With the 6000mAH battery, you can easily spend your time with games without a charger for many hours. The cost of this phone is about ₹39,999. This dual SIM supported phone has a primary camera with 48MP+13MP resolution and has an octa-core processor.

