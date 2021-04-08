Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 7 to developers

A day after the launch of the same betas for the rest of the operating systems, Apple has released to the developer community the macOS 11.3 beta 7. If you already had a previous beta installed, you can update as if you were working with a stable version through System Preferences.

This version of macOS Big Sur will bring some interesting news, such as the possibility of emulating game controllers to be able to use them in the iPadOS applications that we install on our Macs with an M1 chip. We can also deactivate the optimized battery charge automatically in case of upcoming events on the calendar.

The last big macOS Big Sur update before WWDC21

Already in the seventh beta and with the new third-party accessory location service launched, Apple must already be correcting the last details and preparing for stable releases. This version of macOS may also be accompanied by new Apple products throughout this month.

As with all betas, we remind you that you should not use them if you are not a developer and are not entirely sure what you are doing. They are unstable versions of macOS and may have errors, so you better be patient and wait for the release of the final version. It should be this very month.