Ape Escape, new game coming soon? "Important information" expected in 2020!

During the summer of last year, a new Twitter account dedicated to Ape Escape made its appearance on the famous social platform.

Now, the latter shared with the audience a chirping that quickly attracted the attention of the gaming audience. In fact, on the occasion of the beginning of the new year, a message dedicated to the recently started was shared 2020. Inside, it refers to a year that promises "exciting and wonderful", the virtues of the arrival of"a lot of important information". Unfortunately, the Twitter account dedicated to Ape Escape did not offer any further clues on the matter, simply attaching a celebratory artwork for the start of the new year: you can view it directly at the bottom of this news. As expected, however, fans of the series took the opportunity to return to hope for his return: what a new game of Ape Escape is in the home straight?

Pending any announcements on the matter, we remind you that IP has recently celebrated an important anniversary. In summer 2019, the twentieth anniversary of Ape Escape was celebrated, an appointment that the team of Sony wanted to pay homage with a publication of a dedicated video. The franchise's first game had debuted on the first PlayStation in 1999: that Ape Escape is ready to return, maybe on PlayStation 5?