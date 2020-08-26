Technology

Anthem Next: new information coming soon from BioWare Austin

August 26, 2020
About two months after the latest Anthem Next development update with gameplay changes, Christian Dailey of BioWare has promised to reveal further information on the “revision 2.0” of this controversial sci-fi action adventure soon.

The personality appointed by Electronic Arts to lead the team of BioWare Austin to redesign Anthem’s playful, narrative and content experience, he intervened on Twitter to clarify that “We are planning something for the month of September. I hope to share more details in this regard in the course of next week”.

In concluding her message, Dailey then used several trees emoji which should provide anticipations on the contents of the next BioWare update which, presumably, will focus on the progress made in the realization of Anthem Next. Among the many who are commenting on the post of the director of BioWare Austin, there are those who hypothesize the reveal of the complete redesign of the skill trees and upgrades of the Javelins. There are also those who, in a decidedly more optimistic way, hope inlaunch date announcement di Anthem Next.

Waiting to find out what’s cooking around Austin, we leave you with the latest Anthem Next artworks shared by Dailey and companions to confirm that the development of this project is proceeding despite the difficulties related to the Coronavirus emergency.

