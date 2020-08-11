announced The Patrick Star Show, a spin-off series on the famous starfish

Share it:

After the latest news announced during SpongeBob's 20th anniversary, the Nickelodeon television network surprised fans by revealing that he was working on a new series centered on the character of Patrick.

The show will be titled "The Patrick Star Show"and will tell the life of the starfish SpongeBob's best friend, busy organizing a program in which he interviews all his acquaintances. To give the voice to Patrick we will find Bill Fagerbakke, famous for being the original voice actor of Patrick, while the presence of the original cast of the series born from an idea of Stephen Hillenburg.

This is the second spin-off dedicated to the world of SpongeBob, after the announcement of "Kamp Koral", CG series that will tell the life of the protagonists before the start of the episodes of the main show and that will debut in the next months of 2020. The numerous projects related to Stephen Hillenburg's characters indicate the great success of the series and the importance it has in the Nickelodeon catalog, which in an interview compared it to their version of the MCU. If you are looking for more information on the show, we recommend this interview with Vincent Waller of SpongeBob, in which he talks about the state of work on the new season of the cartoon.