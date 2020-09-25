Anime: a Youtuber arrested for importing child movieography material

In the last period, Australia has raised its hard fist against anime, going directly to hit the access to different streaming channels. In addition, a scandal recently hit the animation industry again after a YouTuber was arrested for importing child movieography.

All against Shane Andrew Lunnay, a streamer who fell into the eye of the storm after being accused of having sex with a live-stream blow-up doll, although there is currently no evidence to back this up. Currently, the YouTuber has been sentenced to one year in prison also due to further charges of possession and control of child movieography with direct import of prohibited goods.

The judge Geraldine Davison exploited some findings in the defendant’s home, i.e. illustrations and videos of girls under the age of 14, to attack souls hard and the hentai category: “Isn’t it time to consider anime and hentai harmful to our society? “

The judge pointed out that Lunnay lived in a “kind of fantasy world“because of numerous posters in his anime girl room. As if that weren’t enough, not even his defense attorney seems to have really taken his defense by announcing that”Lunnay lives in a fantasy world, unhealthy, deviant and illegal“, and then suggest a couple of therapy sessions.

A particularly serious situation but which further throws fuel on the fire regarding the spread of Japanese animation in Australia. In this regard, we remind you that the Commonwealth has even banned Sword Art Online and No Game no Life.