all about the new Apple TV + docu-series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the docu-series Long Way Round and Long Way Down, Ewan McGregor is Charley Boorman they return with a new, exciting two-wheeled adventure in which they will explore some of the most exciting countries and scenarios on our planet: ready to leave for a trip to the ends of the world with A Long Way Up?

The two experienced centaurs will leave on a journey without frontiers and will travel 13,000 miles in 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries. The two centaurs will depart from the city of Ushuaia, located in the Argentine Tierra del Fuego, and will head north through South and Central America, using and experimenting with cutting-edge technologies who will accompany and support them on the long journey. All shifts will take place on board two electric Harley-Davidson prototypes, with which they will shout that the planet's energy sustainability is possible.

Stages of their journey will be Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Central America and Mexico and every second of the adventurous journey will be documented by the directors, as well as historical collaborators, David Alexanian and Russ Malkin.

The first three episodes of the adventure on two wheels will be presented on Friday September 18 on Apple TV + world premiere, while new episodes will come out every week. Meanwhile, work continues for the other upcoming McGregor projects that will soon resume the role of the Jedi master in Star Wars: Kenobi, already in production, and we will even see him in the role of the Talking Cricket in the Pinocchio of Guillermo del Toro.