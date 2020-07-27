Agents of SHIELD and that surprise kiss that sends fans delirious

Share it:

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD directed by Elizabeth Henstridge it was really intense and full of surprises. In the midst of so many complex moments, however, he also managed to make his way little moment of romance starring two beloved characters from the series.

We are talking about the tender kiss between Daisy and Sousa which literally raved fans of the Marvel series. Precisely in reference to this intense moment, Henstridge made her directorial debut with "As I Have Always" said:

"Oh my god, it was so much fun to direct this scene between Chloe Bennet and Enver Gjokaj. I knew before both of them what would happen, so I chuckled satisfied all the time before the script came out."

Land hold Sousa's attentions to Daisy, according to Henstridge testify his interest in strong women and impressive as it had previously happened with Peggy Carter, even if on that occasion it didn't end really well between the two:

"He 's not necessarily someone who needs to talk a lot about his feelings, so it was a nice surprise for fans of Agent Carter", observed the exceptional director." Seeing those parallels and having a man who is so close but also sympathetic to such strong women was brilliant. I love Sousa and I love the idea of ​​his potential relationship [with Daisy] In this episode we had some really great moments for emotional power".

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Henstridge enjoys the compliments of her Agents of SHIELD colleagues given the great success of the episode she directed. Who knows how the situation between Daisy and Sousa will evolve. To find out, we just have to wait for the new episode.