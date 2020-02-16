A new themed figure The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo shows us the splendor of Jotaro

Share it:

Needless to turn around so much, the success of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is a firm reality that has involved millions and millions of users, first thanks to the manga and then through the arrival of an animated adaptation, high-sounding results that have led many to want to capitalize on the franchise.

While the fans of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure continue to conquer social networks thanks to high-level home-made works, including cosplay, fan art and much more, more and more companies are knocking on the door of Hirohiko Araki presenting new products capable of arousing the interest of the public and, above all, of the most avid collectors.

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the guys from Medicos, who have officially published a series of images on Twitter – which you can view at the bottom of the news – dedicated to a new themed figure The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo and depicting a splendid Jotaro Kujo. The product, 16cm high and characterized by a huge amount of details, is currently available for a price of 77 € (shipping costs not included), a figure of a certain weight which is however justified by the incredible work done in the meticulous realization of our hero. In addition, together with the figure, there are various extras – such as additional hands and clothes – with which Jotaro can take different positions.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in recent weeks we have also started talking about a possible Italian dubbing for JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure.