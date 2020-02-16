Entertainment

A new themed figure The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo shows us the splendor of Jotaro

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Needless to turn around so much, the success of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures it is a firm reality that has involved millions and millions of users, first thanks to the manga and then through the arrival of an animated adaptation, high-sounding results that have led many to want to capitalize on the franchise.

While the fans of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure continue to conquer social networks thanks to high-level home-made works, including cosplay, fan art and much more, more and more companies are knocking on the door of Hirohiko Araki presenting new products capable of arousing the interest of the public and, above all, of the most avid collectors.

This time, however, to have earned the spotlight we find the guys from Medicos, who have officially published a series of images on Twitter – which you can view at the bottom of the news – dedicated to a new themed figure The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo and depicting a splendid Jotaro Kujo. The product, 16cm high and characterized by a huge amount of details, is currently available for a price of 77 € (shipping costs not included), a figure of a certain weight which is however justified by the incredible work done in the meticulous realization of our hero. In addition, together with the figure, there are various extras – such as additional hands and clothes – with which Jotaro can take different positions.

READ:  Spiral From the Book of Saw Trailer, Release Date and Cast

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in recent weeks we have also started talking about a possible Italian dubbing for JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.