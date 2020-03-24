Entertainment

A fan recreates a battle animated by the Demon Slayer manga

March 24, 2020
The manga of Demon Slayer presents several bloody battles between the demon hunters and the minions of Muzan Kibutsuji, beings with exceptional powers. A fan has decided to create the animated version of one of the bloodiest in the manga.

Obviously we are talking about spoiler scenes from the Demon Slayer manga so if you are following only the Italian version of the comic or you have only seen the anime, you are warned.

The user Hone_honeHONE, on his Twitter profile, has published an animated version of the clash between the Pillars Himejima and Shinazugawa against Kokushibo Muzan Kibutsuji's most powerful ally, once the human swordsman Michikatsu Tsugikuni. The clash is really well animated and conveys the frenzy of the battle, one of the toughest faced by our heroes and which has also caused deaths in the ranks of the good guys. One of the best parts of the manga is to present fierce, sometimes even very long, battles and always give that feeling of impending death to the characters, better than many other Shonen series.

READ:  Here are the triple mergers that Dragon Ball fans would like to see

The success that Koyoharu Gotouge's work is having in this period, as shown by the first months of 2020, is truly exceptional, and he also earned a candidacy for the 24th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize.

