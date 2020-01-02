“A cruise clown”: Gomita is criticized for showing off curves with leggings (PHOTO)

Share it:

Gum He has had several cosmetic surgeries and is not sad to say, on the contrary, likes to show off the results, although for that reason it is always the target of criticism.

Aracely Ordaz, he was on vacation in Disneyland, California, and there he boasted his booty With black leggings.

The young woman uploaded several photos of her trip to her account Instagram, however, there was one that caught the attention of his followers and haters, But not in a good way.

In the snapshot, Gomita poses in profile in the thematic area of Cars with the tight garment, which highlighted his booty and left very little to the imagination.

However, the clown was criticized instead of flattered by his bubbles, since several users said they look very fake and even in bad taste, opinions that were made known in the comments.

"A little clown on a cruise ship," "I think you left your clown's buttocks" and "I have seen many who have operated the booties, and they look super natural, why don't they look like this? It seems to bring balloons”, They wrote to him.

And not only were his haters, his own followers commented that his booty It looked bad.

Yes, I'm your fan but I don't like those booties. Maybe there are more round ones, I don't know, maybe I don't see well. ”

