A correction on ONE PIECE Vivre Card databook updates on Pedro's status

In ONE PIECE death is rarely faced, and mostly in a way related to the characters of the past. For this reason, readers of the manga and viewers of the anime often do not believe in the death of some individual following serious accidents. However, one of the last sagas seems to have put those who doubt Pedro, the mink who committed suicide on Whole Cake Island.

Regularly, the ONE PIECE manga expands thanks to the databooks called Vivre Card, taking up the name of the famous object that helps surfers around the world find themselves. If in the previous published volume Pedro was mentioned as one of the undead characters, this time it seems to be there further confirmation on the death of the mink.

As you can read at the bottom, the ONE PIECE Vivre Card databook has been corrected and indicates that Pedro died at the age of 32. This time it is Eiichiro Oda himself who expressly indicates the death, not giving way to any theory that has foreseen the unexpected return of the leopard. Now fans are waiting for more information on characters like Monet and Vergo from the Vivre Card databooks, still classified as unknown.

In the manga of ONE PIECE is continuing the Wanokuni arch with a flashback on Oden and Roger, who else will meet their end in the grueling fight with Kaido? Meanwhile, Pedro was the protagonist of a rather disturbing ONE PIECE themed cosplay.