Yes, It has been quite a difficult year for the celebrity Kylie Jenner. Although This Year has brought so many Financial growths for Kylie, it is not so great for her personal life.

The Billionaire Mogul Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous personalities. She was the lead star of “Keeping up with Kardashians”. Indeed She Faced some Major Hiccups during this past year.

This 22-year-old celebrity has passed through many shits. From Losing his Bff and Boyfriend Travis Scott to suffering a Health Scare, She has passed strongly these incidents of her life.

As you all know Kylie Jenner Brand Kylie Cosmetics gets a betrayal from her childhood friend Jordyn Woods. This Year was started with a Betrayal, So how can this year be good for Kylie. This Happened when the model was caught making out with the father of her niece.

In February, News broke out that Jordyn Woods was locking Lips with Khloe Kardashian’s Daddy Tristan Thompson. So Kylie Ends her Professional relationship with Woods on Social Media

In September, Kylie has to cancel her appearance at the Paris Fashion week at the last moment. She has to go to the hospital for the diagnosis of flulike symptoms.

Kylie was working hard for this moment as this was a billion Dollar Project thas she has to cancel. Kylie was all set to perform the showdown with sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner.

As you all know, she had a break-up with his boyfriend Travis Scott. She needs some time from her 2 years relationship. Kylie and Travis share a 1-year-old daughter named Stormi.