1670 Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans are hoping for a quicker release of season 2 of 1670, which premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2023, and is receiving positive reviews.

The newest anachronism comedy on Netflix, 1670, has a large family conflict, fascinating characters, and a lot of drama, making it one of the more intriguing pieces of material streaming on the service right now. Season one viewers of this one-of-a-kind comedy must be bonding over the show’s potential for further seasons.

1670 Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no confirmation of a 1670 season 2 renewal as of this writing. Before renewing a program, Netflix often looks at some indicators, such as the initial viewership and the subsequent drop-off rate.

Quick decisions are made on the renewal or cancellation of certain programs. Sometimes, months pass before a decision is reached about the future of a program.

Critics and viewers have had conflicting reactions to 1670 thus far, with some praising the film and others criticizing its simplistic humor. The show’s structure leads us to believe that it will not return for a second season. There is a lot of promise in the series, but it’s dependent on the drop-off rate.

1670 Season 2 Release Date

The premiere date of 1670 Season 2 is yet to be revealed, but it will be soon. Whether 1670 will return for a second season is now out in the air, as Netflix has not confirmed the renewal or cancellation of the show.

While some have praised the show, others have voiced their want for more, as seen by their eagerness to learn when Season 2 will be available—a sign that the reaction has been uneven. However, Netflix reviewers have been mum on details about 1670 Season 2.

1670 had a stellar first season, earning 7.3/10 on IMDb and a perfect score of 100 from critics and viewers alike on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is in a strong position for a possible second season because of the excellent feedback. Since production has not yet begun, fans may expect the continuation to launch on screens, potentially in late 2024 or early 2025, if it is renewed.

1670 Story

In 1670, we follow the fourth-wall-breaking Jan Adamczewski and his quirky family as they struggle to make ends meet in a little hamlet. Andrzej, Jan’s archenemy, makes life even more difficult for the nobleman. They butt heads continuously throughout the season until a major plot point has them join forces for the dramatic season finale.

We get to know Jan’s relatives better as we go along. Then there’s Aniela, the vocal campaigner for equality, climate change, and everything in between. She is entangled in her family’s quarrel as well. Jan and Zofia, his wife, have some serious disagreements. About anything.

Jakub, who has a quarrel with his sister and once plotted to destroy her to obtain all of her money, rounds out the family. The bottle plot, the family dispute, and the problem between Jan and Andrjez are all advanced in each episode.

1670 Cast

Bartłomiej Topa as Jan Paweł Adamczewski

Katarzyna Herman as Zofia

Martyna Byczkowska as Aniela

Michał Sikorski as Jakub

Michał Balicki as Stanisław

Andrzej Kłak as Andrzej

Dobromir Dymecki as Bogdan

Kirył Pietruczuk as Maciej

Paulina Matusewicz as Marianna

Kazimierz Mazur as Wojciech

Artur Janusiak as Lesław

Sebastian Pawlak as Izaak

Irena Melcer as Regina

Grzegorz Ciagardlak as Wawrzyniec

Piotr Napierała as Bartosz

Ewelina Zawada as Ula

Andrzej Nejman as Władysław

1670 Season 2 Plot

Since Netflix has not formally renewed the show for a second season, very little is known about it at this time. We expect that should it be renewed, the plot will resume with Jan and the family carrying on with their antics as they attempt to survive 1670 unscathed!

1670 Season 2 Trailer

As of now, there is no trailer available for 1670 season 2. But in the meantime, you can watch the first season trailer below.