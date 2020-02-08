Zombie Army 4 Dead War: where to find all the Upgrade Kits

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After explaining how to level up quickly, in this mini-guide of Zombie Army 4 Dead War we show you where to find all the upgrade kit weapons scattered throughout the game.

In Zombie Army 4 Dead War there are several types of collectibles scattered around the map. One of these, the weapon enhancement kits, also have the utility of making you more powerful by improving the effectiveness of your mouths.

For this reason, collecting them all will be of great help to get the better of the enemies. Let's see where to find them.

The locations of all Zombie Army 4 Dead War Upgrade Kits

Weapon Upgrade Kits by Zombie Army 4 Dead War are scattered across the various levels of the game. Specifically, you will find them in all 9 levels that make up the main campaign, within each chapter.

To find them all you will have to keep your eyes open during the exploratory phases, but to simplify your life you can help yourself with the video shown at the top, where the positions of all the enhancement kits that you can find from the beginning to the end of the order are shown in order main adventure.

You are at the point with the campaign of the new zombie nazi shooter by Rebellion? To find out more about the title, see our review of Zombie Army 4 Dead War.