Zombie Army 4 Dead War and Q&A Nioh 2 live on the week on Twitch

Also this week we will entertain you on Twitch with a series of broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment, without forgetting the classic appointments with Q&A Questions and Answers is Breakfast with Everyeye.

Below is the complete calendar (subject to unexpected changes, all updates on the Twitch Everyeye.it profile) of week from 3 to 9 February.

Monday 3 February

5:00 pm – Zombie Army 4: Dead War

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 4th February

16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers

5:00 pm – PlayStation Plus – BioShock Infinite DLC

9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day

Wednesday 5 February

10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye

17:00 – Q&A NiOh 2

9:00 pm 0- Song of Horror

Thursday 6 February

17:00 – GTA Online

20:00 – 7 days

9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day

Friday 7 February

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros feat Cydonia

9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Neo Cab feat. Be_Frankie

Saturday 8 February

5.00 pm – Warcraft 3 ReForged feat SchiacciSempre

Sunday 9 February

We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replies that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.