Zombie Army 4 Dead War and Q&A Nioh 2 live on the week on Twitch

Also this week we will entertain you on Twitch with a series of broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment, without forgetting the classic appointments with Q&A Questions and Answers is Breakfast with Everyeye.
Below is the complete calendar (subject to unexpected changes, all updates on the Twitch Everyeye.it profile) of week from 3 to 9 February.
Monday 3 February
- 5:00 pm – Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 4th February
- 16:00 – Q&A Questions and Answers
- 5:00 pm – PlayStation Plus – BioShock Infinite DLC
- 9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day
Wednesday 5 February
- 10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye
- 17:00 – Q&A NiOh 2
- 9:00 pm 0- Song of Horror
Thursday 6 February
- 17:00 – GTA Online
- 20:00 – 7 days
- 9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Friday 7 February
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros feat Cydonia
- 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Neo Cab feat. Be_Frankie
Saturday 8 February
- 5.00 pm – Warcraft 3 ReForged feat SchiacciSempre
Sunday 9 February
We remind you that, in the event that you do not have the opportunity to watch one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replies that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel.
