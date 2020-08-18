Zoe Kravitz, team up between Catwoman and Black Canary? Speak Jurnee Smollett

Share it:

During a question and answer session on Twitter in the past few hours, a Jurnee Smollett, star of Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn's phantasmagoric rebirth), was asked about a potential team-up among his Black Canary and the Catwoman by Zoe Kravitz.

The character will debut in the highly anticipated The Batman by Matt Reeves alongside Robert Pattinson, and like all fans, the Black Canary performer can't wait to see her in action. Speaking of a potential team-up between the two Gotham City superheroines, the actress said:

"I'd probably die and go to heaven if such a thing ever happened. Zoe is simply a queen".

As known the franchise of The Batman it will carve out a separate space from the rest of the DC Extended Universe, but Warner Bros. seems increasingly intent on playing with the malleability of the Multiverse and with a crossover film Birds of Prey vs Gotham City Sirens already widely rumored, there may be a chance to see Black Canary and Catwoman together on the big screen. What do you think about it? Did you enjoy playing Jurnee Smollett in Harley Quinn's film? And what are your expectations for playing Zoe Kravitz? As always, tell us in the comments section.

