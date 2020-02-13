 Zoe Kravitz talks about The Batman and his dynamics with Robert Pattinson

Share it:

The actress Zoë Kravitz is giving different interviews to the media these days, adding not only an interview in Variety but also an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show, for the morning premiere of his new series “High Fidelity”. Obviously, questions about their participation in "The Batman", where he plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman, who promises to be a character with some significance, although the truth is that details of the film are still unknown.

Speaking for the first of it, the written medium has commented on his preparation for the paper. We have not yet been able to see the actress on the set, but she is in London working for the movie – in fact it is something that confirms on Jimmy Fallon's show. As he commented to Variety, she and the leading actor Robert Pattinson have been "training and researching" for the past few weeks.

I have never worked with him before, but we have been together for the past few weeks, I had to do camera tests with him and now we have been training together and rehearsing together and he is a lovely person and a very wonderful and attentive actor. I think (Robert) is perfect for the role and it will be a great adventure. I am excited to have him as a partner and to be there to support each other, because it is (a job) intense. It's going to be a long shoot and there's a lot of pressure, and I know he covers my back and I do his.

Kravitz did not share any revealing details about his interpretation Selina, but he did mention how excited I was when he accepted the role for the first time, and how that euphoria became a slight concern for the issue of "content" fans.

It was a little scary, but also every time I get nervous about something, I feel it pressures me to go better in every way, so I appreciate the nerves, If you start to focus too much on what people are going to think you are doing yourself a disservice, it's almost as if you are putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and I hope you like what I do with the paper, but to do what I think I have to do with Catwoman I have to go inside and forget about the rest of the world.

Turning to its appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress commented on good work environment in the shooting set.

I am legally not allowed to say anything, but it is good. The cast is amazing. It's fun because sometimes with great movies you can almost feel that they are bigger than you, but everyone is very excited about this story, everyone is very committed, there is very good energy on the set.

We close with a video, apparently of the second film shooting unit, in which we see some people with their faces painted attacking some citizens of Gotham. Perhaps a scene that shows that chaos reigns in the city?

Possible #TheBatman footage of second unit filming .. THUGS IN PAINTED FACES attacking Gotham citizens! I love this movie already🦇 pic.twitter.com/VAG55Euf2U – Cris Parker (@ 3CFilmReview) February 13, 2020

