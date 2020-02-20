Zoë Kravitz shines in a pleasant series that stays halfway updating 'High fidelity'

Share it:

From ‘High fidelity’ I love the original novel of Nick hornby as the film adaptation starring John cusack, but it is fair to recognize that I feel a special weakness for the film of Stephen Frears. It is a great romantic comedy, yes, but what elevates it to another level is the special connection I have with it, since it conveys a special warmth and whenever I have seen it I have had a comforting feeling that no other film has achieved.

That is why I saw it impossible that a television series not only surpassed it, but that it could simply be at the same level. That initially would be an exclusive title for Disney + neither inspired too much confidence, but finally has gone to Hulu, the home for the company's most adult cut series. At the moment I have had the opportunity to see their first four episodes and would have appreciated a greater number of changes to differentiate themselves, Zoë Kravitz being the one who gets the series to have an interest in itself.

An insufficient update

The first distinguishing feature of 'High Fidelity' is that the main character becomes a woman and it is inevitable that this marks his way of facing the same starting point: a break that sneaks into the five most painful of his life , which forces her to rethink things. The way forward is the same, but they are the small details that allow the series to go beyond mere reproduction.

The identity of the other members of the list lent themselves to interesting games, but the showrunners Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka They don't dare to explore these new dynamics beyond the initial change. And it is a shame, because he could have marked more clearly both the vital journey undertaken by the protagonist and the relationship with his colleagues.

It is true that this leads us to deal with a more diverse sexual portrait with an unwavering naturalness, but the problem is that not having a more direct impact on it remains a lost opportunity to really update the story. In addition, there are many moments in which it seems that we are watching almost the same scene as in the 2000 film and that sense of deja vu doesn't do the series any favors.

What he does get is that its episodic structure Do not resent the story you are telling, since the very idea of ​​going through those painful breaks lends itself to it. There the series opts for a freer approach that does work well and partly compensates that it resists too much to have its own voice beyond issues of diversity that are never over, but that require more than that to function satisfactorily.

The best of this new ‘High fidelity’

Nevertheless, the one that really gives unity to the series and makes it an esteemed proposal is Kravitz. Leaving aside I couldn't stop thinking that the movie was coming out Lisa Bonet, mother in real life of Kravitz, and had an ephemeral romance with the protagonist, the truth is that this is where the hand of the shorunner is noticed so that this Rob is different but at the same time maintaining his identity as addressing constant form to the spectator breaking the fourth wall.

The most essential of all is that There are really changes to the way the character is approached because she is a womanIt is not something that has been done to follow the current trend of changing the character's gender and doing little else. Both the attitude of the character and his way of dealing with problems resemble each other but do not necessarily lead to the same conclusion, without forgetting that the character's own devotion to music is treated differently.

In the face of the almost obsessive collecting of the film, here we go rather to an almost encyclopedic control of the music that was also present there, but more to go jumping from list to list. On this occasion, they opt more for their day-to-day application, either with the talk with an appointment or on other topics.

Further, the character feels that it flows more emotionally, not necessarily always taking steps forward, but it does take advantage that there is more time to enter your doubts and fears instead of going forward at all times. That results in the more comical side of the character fades to enter more into that emotional collapse he is going through but without unnecessarily delighting in his suffering.

That is something that allows Kravitz to take the character to his field and fiddle with the security image that the character transmits but at the same time showing his most vulnerable side. That is where the series works best because it is something constant instead of small changes here and there.. For my part I keep the portrait of the character in charge of Cusack, but that is where the distances between one adaptation and the other are smaller and also function as complements.

In short

I wish ‘High Fidelity’ would have embraced the change beyond the presentation of certain topics that he does not finish developing. Despite this, he looks pleased because it is still a story with which it is easy to connect to a greater or lesser extent, but here we owe Zoë Kravitz that we really want to move on with it instead of just thinking that This we already have the magnificent film with John Cusack.