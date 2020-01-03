Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz publishes the first photos of her wedding dress

January 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Zoë Kravitz, in a file photo.

Kevin Mazur / MG18Getty Images

The actress Zoë Kravitz He has just given us the best possible New Year's gift: the first photos of his wedding dress, a romantic and simple design with a dancer cut signed by designer Alexander Wang. The daughter of singer Lenny married Karl Glusman in Paris last May, a link attended by a multitude of ‘celebrities’, as well as his famous father. Now, six months later, we have seen the first snapshots of the event, some intimate and spontaneous photos that he has shared in his Instagram account.

Six images that capture moments such as waiting for the groom, the romantic meeting of the couple, the crowd of guests or the descent of the bride down the stairs. Without veil, with a round neckline dress, tight bodice and low waist Please, we love it!

The bodorium left us another moment for posterity: the reunion of the ‘five of Monterey’, that is, the distribution of the series ‘Big Little Lies’. Actresses Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley wanted to accompany their friend and companion in fiction and took a picture that has almost eclipsed the dress itself.

Better late than never, so thank you, Zoë, these photos have made our day – and fixed our January slope.

