 Zoë Kravitz praises Catwoman's costume in The Batman

February 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Catwoman in DC comics

The premiere of the series “High Fidelity” is placing the actress Zoë Kravitz in a tray for journalists to be asked about their involvement in "The Batman", where he plays Selina Kyle. The Californian is being a grave when it comes to giving details about the film, no matter how much they ask her, but, as expected, she has been able to talk about Catwoman's suit, which has already been tested.

At one point in the picantón Hot Ones program, the actress was asked the world of fans, and if fans of the Harry Potter universe were more intense, in which she participates thanks to “Fantastic Animals”, or those of X-Men, because he had a role in "X Men First generation" how Angel Salvadore. Interestingly, it is the actress herself who takes the conversation to Batman, to say that bat fans are the most intense.

I feel the heat, it's not a pun, ”Kravitz says laughing.

Then he commented that Catwoman's suit had already been tried, just saying it's "really cool". We do not know if maybe Matt Reeves will surprise us one of these days with another video dedicated to her as he did with Batman a couple of days ago.

