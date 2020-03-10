 Zoe Kravitz is excited about Catwoman's costume in The Batman

Share it:

The days continue to pass and the fans are still waiting to see Zoe Kravitz sheathed in Catwoman's costume for the movie "The Batman". It is time to continue waiting for that official look, but in the meantime we continue to receive statements from the actress commenting on how her experience with the costume has been for the moment.

Every time Kravitz has spoken about the project, he has been more than excited, and when it comes to talking about the suit, the same thing happens. In some statements included in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, he says that he has already put on the suit, and the feeling he has had when putting it on has been incredible.

The suit has been an evolution. Jacqueline Durran, our amazing costume designer, has been beautifully a collaborator. It was not a hard thing in the sense of how I arrived on the set she put something above me. No, it has been a long process and we had many conversations about how we wanted it to look. Matt (Reeves), our director, had specific ideas, so there was a lot of evidence in which we changed things on the one hand, we altered things on the other. Recently, we reached a time when we would wear it, and we would think: 'There she is. There is'. It's exciting. They called me to go to the set recently and I wore the suit, and I looked at everyone and it was very cool. I remember thinking: ‘Oh my god … this is amazing. This is a very cool thing to do.. What they did with the suit is something exciting …

At the moment we have been able to see the Bat-suit and the Batmobile, but we have not yet been able to see any of the villains in the film, and when we have seen Kravitz on the set it has been without Catwoman's suit. The filming of the movie will last until summer, so there is still time to keep watching things from the movie. Its premiere in cinemas is set for June 25, 2021.