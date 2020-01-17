 Zoë Kravitz highlights the feminine power that Catwoman represents

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actress Zoë Kravitz has offered new statements about her role as Catwoman in the film "The Batman", which we remember is currently filming in London during the promotion of the series “High Fidelity”.

The young woman has explained her vision of the character, to highlight the feminine component that the antiheroine has when representing a powerful woman to fear, but that can also be sweet.

I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents a very strong femininity, and I'm excited to immerse myself in that, ”Kravitz said on the TCA winter press tour. I think femininity represents power, and I think it’s a different kind of power than male power. That is something really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine type of power, and Catwoman represents a very feminine power; a little more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be gentle, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.

Once again, he has hinted at the incarnation that actress Michelle Pfeiffer made of the character in the film "Batman returns" of 1992.

I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I was never interested in many comics, but that world was always very intriguing for me. And then, of course, Michelle Pfeiffer – her performance has always been super inspiring for me. It just felt iconic.

We still have not had the opportunity to see Selina in her incarnation of the character but it is expected that in a matter of days some image from her filming will be leaked outdoors.

Via information | Variety