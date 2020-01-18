Entertainment

Zoe Kravitz gives her opinion on the femininity of Catwoman in The Batman

January 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
Zoe Kravitz, daughter of the well-known singer Lenny Kravitz, prepares for her debut as Catwoman in the next movie of The Batman. The actress has broken her silence about the character and has shared some details that give us a clue about this new Selina Kyle.

Kravitz's version of Catwoman will be gentle, yet powerful.

At the Television Critics Association, Kravitz told reporters: "I never liked many comics, but that world was always really intriguing to me." Kravitz continued: "I think Catwoman / Selina Kyle represents a really strong femininity and I'm excited to immerse myself in it."

"Femininity means power and I think it is a different kind of power than masculine," Kravitz said. "That's something that I think is really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents a very feminine power, a little more complicated. And softer too. I like the idea that you can be gentle , you can be delicate, and still be very powerful and very dangerous. "

Kravitz will join Robert Pattinson (Batman), Colin Farrel (The Penguin) and many others in this new adaptation of Matt Reeves. Although we still don't know much about her story, the actress told GameSpot that"the script is wonderful, really solid and deep. "

Batman's new adventure will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. If you want to take a look at the first images of the city of Gotham in the film, they were recently leaked alongside the possible appearance of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

