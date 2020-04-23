General News

 Zoë Kravitz continues to exercise this confinement for The Batman

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:


Zoë Kravitz to play Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Batman

This time of confinement is being hard for everyone, but also for the actors, who have seen that all their activities have also been interrupted – affected as workers in the entertainment world that they are. One of the films directly affected has been "The Batman", which has had to delay its release to buy time for filming.

The actress Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle in the film, was about to start – if she had not already done so – to shoot her scenes for the film in London, and during a recent interview she explained that despite the hiatus, she is trying to do everything as much as possible to maintain the physical shape required for his role.

Obviously being locked up, with less physical activity, results in many cases in accumulating fats and gaining weight, and that is something that Kravitz cannot afford. He admits that nothing has been said to him since the study, but he understands that he must maintain the physical shape he has managed to achieve after months of training.

People are very excited about Batman. I know someone will murder you if you say something about that project.

Kravitz: There's a guy in my window right now telling me to shut up.

I'm not trying to get anything, but I know that production was paused by everything that's going on. So this is my question. I hope this is something you can answer. I know that when you make a comic book or superhero movie, there is a lot of intensive physical training to get in shape to be a Catwoman. Does that mean you have to maintain your Catwoman training throughout the crown quarantine?

Kravitz: Yes. It's not like the studio calls you and says: ‘Don't get fat, bitch’. But I've been training for four or five months, and the first two weeks I quarantined, I remember sending a message to the principal, sending a message to Matt, and saying, ‘We may have to make the Catwoman costume a few sizes bigger when this is over.’. So I quickly decided to get organized and have been working virtually with my coach David Higgins five days a week. And it's been really cool because it's given me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don't exercise on the weekends and it just gives me the feeling that it's a different kind of day. So it was really cool already just for my mental health. And the kind of food, the only thing I have, the food and the wine give me joy right now. So I'm definitely eating everything I want. But yeah, I try to stay decent so I don't have to start again.

Via information | Vanity Fair

READ:   Michael Shannon says it's a "shame" what happened to Zack Snyder with DC
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.