 Zoe Kravitz confirms that the shooting of The Batman will last until summer

Actress Zoe Kravitz has granted a new interview now that she is so busy linked to so many projects. One of them is the movie "The Batman", where he plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman. As usual, he speaks in the interview of the film, but does not reveal many details given the great confidentiality with which the adaptation is being carried out.

During a podcast interview Questlove Supreme from iHeartRadio, Kravitz rated his physical preparation as filming itself as something "intense" and detailed a process in which he appeared in London months before filming to prepare for those moments of action that await him in the film. The actress also praised the work of the protagonist Robert Pattinson, in an extensive interview.

In the conversation, he also talked about following in the footsteps of actresses like Eartha Kitt, Michele Pfeiffer and Halle Berry, who have previously played the character of Selina. He talked mostly about generalities, as it is not a radio show specializing in superhero and comic films, so there were no particularly revealing questions. Yes she confirmed the deadlines in which the film moves, revealing that filming will run until this summer.

It is quite intense. We started shooting two weeks ago, but before I was in London two months, getting fit, training and learning to fight.

Quite possibly, the shooting left us in a matter of a few days the Batmobile in action, hence those official images were released a few days ago.

