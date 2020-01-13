General News

 Zoë Kravitz advances a very active Catwoman in The Batman

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Zoë Kravitz will be Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Batman

Filming has already begun "The Batman" which means that it's only a matter of time before we have a better look at the characters after the threat we had last week. However, to alleviate the wait we bring some brief statements from the actress Zoë Kravitz in which he speaks for the first time of his role as Catwoman in the film that Matt Reeves is shooting in the United Kingdom.

Asked by Just Jared's paparazzi, the actress has commented “I've been training a lot, which is great but hard at the same time.". Subsequently, Kravitz has clarified that It is a role with a lot of physical activity and jokes that, because of that, the day ends up limping.

Although they are words that do not surprise us, at least they serve to confirm that we can expect an active Selina Kyle and doing what she does best in the cartoons.

READ:   Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons will premiere on January 6 on CW Seed

"The Batman" It will premiere on June 15, 2021 and features Robert Pattinson as the new incarnation of the Dark Knight. In addition to Kravitz, the cast includes actors such as Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and John Turturro.

Via information | Just jared

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

