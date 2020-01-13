 Zoë Kravitz advances a very active Catwoman in The Batman

Share it:

Filming has already begun "The Batman" which means that it's only a matter of time before we have a better look at the characters after the threat we had last week. However, to alleviate the wait we bring some brief statements from the actress Zoë Kravitz in which he speaks for the first time of his role as Catwoman in the film that Matt Reeves is shooting in the United Kingdom.

Asked by Just Jared's paparazzi, the actress has commented “I've been training a lot, which is great but hard at the same time.". Subsequently, Kravitz has clarified that It is a role with a lot of physical activity and jokes that, because of that, the day ends up limping.

Although they are words that do not surprise us, at least they serve to confirm that we can expect an active Selina Kyle and doing what she does best in the cartoons.

"The Batman" It will premiere on June 15, 2021 and features Robert Pattinson as the new incarnation of the Dark Knight. In addition to Kravitz, the cast includes actors such as Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell and John Turturro.

Via information | Just jared