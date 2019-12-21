 Zoe Colletti joins the sixth season of Fear The Waking Dead

Share it:

The AMC television network confirms that the young actress Zoe Margaret Colletti (“Scary stories to tell in the dark”, “A Boy Called Christmas” joins the cast of the sixth season of “Fear The Waking Dead”, which has just started production in Austin (Texas). Colletti will play a new character that they announce "will be fundamental as the season progresses."

They also advance that the actors Mo collins and Colby Hollman will become more prominent in this new installment. The first appearance of Collins, who plays Sarah, took place in the fourth season, after his character met Morgan (Lennie James) in a service area and join the group along with his brother, on a mission to help those in need. For his part, Hollman plays Wes, a character that we have seen in the fifth season that although at first he is reluctant to accept help from the group, he finally accepts his philosophy and joins him. It is at that time when the group is divided because of Virginia (Colby Minifie) at the end of the season.

The sixth season of “Fear the Walking Dead” He will explore what happened with this unconventional family of survivors, having been separated by a formidable new adversary at the end of the season.

Via information | Press release