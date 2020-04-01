Zlatan Ibrahimovic tires of Milan, according to Italian press

Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, will not exercise the option to renew his contract with the Milan, which expires on June 30, and will leave the Italian club this summer, as reported by the country's media on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic no longer shares the sports project promoted by the CEO of Milan, South African Ivan Gazidis, and does not exclude backing out of football next summer, assures the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on its cover this Wednesday.

"Ibra bye bye Milan", is the owner chosen by the Milanese newspaper, which highlights that the Swedish is So angry for the removal of the Croatian Zvonimir Boban as head of the club's football team, with whom he has a strong bond of friendship. Added to this is the concrete possibility that Paolo Maldini, director of the sports area of ​​the Milan club, resign his position next summer.

Ibrahimovic, who traveled to Sweden in this emergency period by the coronavirus, He returned to Milan last January after his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy expired and he had started his new Italian stage with four goals in the first ten games.