Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan until the end of the season

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed his return to European football this Friday after signing with the AC Milan for the remainder of the season, a club where Already militated between 2010 and 2012, with the aim of helping to revive the historic Italian entity.

Ibrahimovic, who played in Los Angeles Galaxy the last two seasons, he returns to the 'Old Continent' at 38 years old. The battering ram already knows what it is to succeed in the 'rossonera' city after achieving 56 goals and 24 assists in 85 games corresponding to his first stage as a milanista, where he won the Super Cup and the 'Scudetto'.

In this way, and after having speculated with his signing by several teams -even from the Spanish League- 'Ibra' returns to top level football to continue extending a career full of successes and very high level teams. He debuted at Malmoe, went through Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barça, Milan, PSG and Manchester United until he arrived in the United States.

Ibrahimovic has signed six month contract, but with the option of extending one more season at the end of it. His arrival is a reason for hope for AC Milan, a club that It goes through low hours. Occupy the eleventh position in Serie A, He is the fifth with the least scorer and is 21 points behind the lead.

"I return to a club that I respect a lot and to the city of Milan that I love. I will fight together with my teammates to Change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen, "said Ibrahimovic, who will arrive in Italy on January 2, 2020 to pass the relevant medical exams before initiating his contract.