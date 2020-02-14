Zlatan Ibrahimovic in eFootball PES 2020: improved face in Data Pack 4.0!

Share it:

The return of Zlatan Ibrahimović to Milan forced Konami to quickly insert the player in eFootball PES 2020, but the result was not the best and immediately the controversies for the poor resemblance of the face digitized football player. The problem has finally been solved with the new Data Pack 4.0, available soon.

This update will improve the faces of numerous Premier League players, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Russian Premier League and Serie A TIM, among which we mention Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimović, Joao Pedro of Cagliari is J. Musso dell'Udinese. Obviously there will be improvements to kits, uniforms, shoes and other aspects of the game.

The EFootball PES 2020 Data Pack 4.0 it should be available on Thursday 13 February but there is no confirmation yet, presumably mid-morning the game will go offline for maintenance operations and allow Konami to start the roll-out of the new update. At the time of writing there are no details on the size of the Data Pack and other content, we will inform you promptly as soon as it is available for download on PS4, PC and Xbox One.

Did you know? The eSerie A TIM tournament debuted in PES 2020 this week and will go on for the duration of the championship by offering matches between the best virtual teams of the eSerie A.