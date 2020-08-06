Zinedine Zidane's most uncomfortable lecture: her annoyance at constant questions about the Bale case

Share it:

Zidane wants to win the Champions League for the fourth time as coach of Real Madrid (Reuters)

The coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, assured this Thursday that Gareth Bale He has not been called to the momentous match for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Manchester City by decision of the footballer, although he did not want to give more details about the situation.

“In the end, many things are said and we have a relationship of respect coach-player. It is a private chat, but I can only tell you that he preferred not to play and the rest is between him and me, "said the French coach. At the press conference. When asked again if the decision is something personal, he was firm: "Yes, but I am not going to tell you anything else because it is something between him and me."

Despite the fact that the technician made it clear that he did not want to talk about the matter anymore, queries kept coming and he was annoyed: “(Bale) I was not disappointed and I am not going to tell you anything. It's the third question about Gareth. I respect him and everyone very much and these things have to be in the locker room" In this context, he stressed that the decision was made by the footballer: “He is a Real Madrid player, nothing changes, he is a Real Madrid player. He preferred not to play, it's the only thing I can say. "

This is how Gareth Bale lived his last matches from the stands

In June 2016 Gareth Bale extended his link to the white box and agreed to a base salary of $ 19.7 million per season, as published by the magazine Forbes, which places it in position 73 of the athletes who generated the most money in 2020. Despite having one of the highest income on campus Meringue, the Welshman is not a starter and has only added minutes to the team since Zidane's return to the team's technical management.

This situation does not seem to worry the 30-year-old player who in two passing markets has already rejected offers from China and the MLS, because he says he is comfortable in Madrid, although they do not take it into account at the club. The last appearance of the player who arrived at the White House in 2013 and who won 15 titles in Madrid was against Mallorca, on June 24. In that match, he played 71 minutes on the court.

Zidane had already been upset with a journalist over Bale at a press conference last month.

Regarding the duel against Manchetser City where his team is obliged to win and score more than one goal in order to have a chance of passing the round, the coach was confident: "We are ready, we are facing this final because there are four finals if we want get to the end, knowing what there is. "

In addition, he announced that Marcelo is recovered from his injury and that he will even take Eden Hazrad into account, despite the fact that he still feels physical discomfort: "He is much better and we have had a lot of time to prepare for the match and I think he is fine and with confidence" .

Real Madrid will face the duel without the presence of its captain and top player, Sergio Ramos, who was sent off in the first leg. The French coach decided to include him in the call so that he is with his teammates and serves as a psychic lever outside the field of play.

