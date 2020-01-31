Zinedine Zidane: "The first thing is to defend well"

The derby against him Atlético de Madrid is the next challenge facing this Real Madrid of Zinedine Zidane who lives his best moment from the position of leader of the League with a three-point advantage over the FC Barcelona, with new coach, and ten compared to the rojiblancos, who are fifth in the championship. This is how the French coach of the white team faces this duel:

The white streak. "There are many things that influence. What I would highlight is the work and the confidence in what we are doing. From the bad situations we get out of work. We are going to have to demonstrate again to Atlético what we are doing.

Style Change? The Frenchman has assured that it was not difficult to change the chip of the players. "No, because what we do is work. We demonstrate it in the field knowing that in every season there are complicated moments and games. Everything goes through everyone's work. The first thing is to defend well and then, with quality, to do good offensive things. ", commented in a press conference.

Gareth Bale. On the information that points to an imminent exit of the Welshman, the technician has not wanted to echo them. "He is with us and I will count on him. I do not contemplate that possibility," he said.

Eden Hazard "He is training and we are going slowly. The good thing about all the players is that they want to be, but we are never going to risk with a player … never."

Simeone and the critics. "They don't surprise me. This is not up to us. Everyone knows the situation there is. I know that Simeone is one of the best. He has always shown it. We know this situation as coaches."

7-3. "Neither we watch this game nor the Super Cup. We have another difficult game for both teams. It will be very complicated. What I hope is to see a great match."

League streak. About the time that Madrid has been without winning Atlético at home in the League, the coach has not been very worried: "They are circumstances that happen. Yes we have won them at home. In football there are many circumstances and tomorrow we have the opportunity to change this dynamic and continue with the things we are doing well, "he explained.

Which Madrid is better? Zidane has had to answer a common question: Is this Real Madrid better or that of his previous stage in the club? "I don't know. Madrid has always had the best and each stage is different," he said.