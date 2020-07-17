Zinedine Zidane, the black beast of Lionel Messi: the difference in titles between Real Madrid and Barcelona every time he sits on the bench of substitutes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He Real Madrid won again the League of Spain. Lackluster, austere play and controversial productions through the disputed VAR failures, the team of Zinedine Zidane he took away the domestic championship from Barcelona, a rival who appeared as the leader of the event with a difference of two units until the restart of the activity that was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since he assumed in White House in the 2016/17 season, the French coach demonstrated his ability to reduce the capacities of the Catalan power. While the Culé obtained two of the last 4 editions of the League (Zidane's debut as coach is taken as a reference), to the cast Blaugrana it has been notoriously difficult for him to overcome Real Madrid when his adversary was under the orbit of the legendary coach Gallic. Even the two championships of Barca they were established when in the capital set they had as coaches Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

But the fatherhood of Zidane on Lionel Messi and company does not refer exclusively to domestic competition, but its three conquests in the Champions League confirmed their hegemony, since the last time Barcelona managed to seize the most coveted trophy in the Old continent it happened in 2015, when the French DT had not yet assumed in the Meringue.

Another example is given in Spain Supercup, title that Zizou obtained twice. While in 2017 his triumph was established against the Seville, in 2020 lifted the trophy in the remembered home run that was played in Saudi Arabia and the Culé he couldn't even play the final.

If we add the club world cup and the European Super Cup, the Real Madrid manager has embroidered 11 stars since he dedicated himself to technical management, while Lionel Messi has managed to win 5 titles, of which many in many of them did not have to face the coach Gallic.

It should be noted that Zinedine Zidane became the second most winning technical director in the history of Meringuebecause it is only surpassed by Miguel Muñozwho reaped 13 titles during the sixties. In addition, the remarkable numbers of French give an extraordinary average: guarantees a consecration every 19 games played.

The next challenge will be established in the Champions League. The madridistas they must reverse the defeat suffered by 2 to 1 at Santiago Bernabeu in front of Manchester City of Pep Guardiola to access the quarter finals, while the Catalans will seek to resolve the ticket to the instance of the best 4 against the Napoli at Camp Nou (the going was 1 to 1). In the event that both achieve their mission, the draw did not cross them, since the Blaugrana would face the winner of the crossing that will cheer the Chelsea and the Bayern Munich, while the capitals would collide with the Olympique de Lyon wave Juventus, which suggests a possible end between the two. There it will be time for revenge for Messi and company.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The photo of Sergio Ramos' physicist who is all the rage on social networks

The question about Lionel Messi that bothered the Barcelona coach, Quique Setién

Liverpool lost by two bloopers and will not be able to reach Manchester City's record