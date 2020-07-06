Zinedine Zidane revealed that James Rodríguez asked not to be called: to which club would he be sold

Share it:

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane talks to James Rodríguez (EFE)



"James is out of the call because he wanted, because of one of his subjects, they are our things, I will not talk about this anymore," he said. Zinedinde Zidane after the triumph of Real Madrid about him Athletic de Bilbao this Sunday that allowed the white team to maintain the difference of four points over Barcelona.

The Colombian footballer joined the Spanish team in 2014, after having shone in the World Cup in Brazil, in exchange for 80 million euros (USD 90.5 million), from Porto. Despite its high quality, it could never reach its best level in the Santiago Bernabeu and after three seasons he went on loan to Bayern Munich. In the German box he spent two years, until mid-2019, when he returned to the White House.

Since then, he has played just 14 games, most jumping onto the field of play from the substitute bench, and so the midfielder appears to have been screwed. Even in mid-June in an interview with the local portal Snail gol, the footballer stated: "In Madrid there are high quality players and I know that with my talent, and some continuity, I could help the team in many facets. But I understand that Zidane has his base. "

James intends to leave to seek continuity (Reuters)

In that talk, he made clear his discomfort at the decisions of the leadership that had tied him to the club, when he wanted to get away: "There was a very good proposal from a Spanish teamI would not like to say the name of the team, which Real Madrid rejected, "revealed James Rodríguez. “I knew from the beginning of the season that my role in Madrid was not going to be a leading one. In the first training sessions in August, they left me out in the tactical works, I felt uncomfortable because I had never experienced that ”he added. In addition, he said he wanted to be sold to a club where he could demonstrate his "capabilities and conditions."

This Sunday, before the Bilbao, it was expected that at least James is on the bench of the substitutes, but evidently it was he who asked not to be called and that is why his departure is a matter of days.

Although from Real Madrid they have not informed that he is going to be transferred, in Europe the media take it for granted that it will be so and for a much lower price than the club paid six years ago. In this context, the site The Sun anticipated that in the next few hours the Manchester United will present an offer for 25 million euros (USD 28.2 million) for the 28-year-old Colombian.

It remains to be seen if another club will approach a monetary proposal since the Arsenal, he Chelsea and the Atletico Madrid they had been interested at some point. However, so far they are the Red Devils the only ones with financial capacity who intend to buy James.

