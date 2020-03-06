Zidane's biggest concern after regaining the lead has a difficult solution

Share it:

Last sunday the Real Madrid ‘Of Vinicius’ hit the table in El Clasico. The whites were imposed (2-0) and snatched the first place of the classification to FC Barcelona to face the last 12 days from the most privileged position. He did this by applying his best learned lesson this year: 13th goal to zero of LaLiga and 17th of the season. This is how Real Madrid with less goal has reached the top of the table.

And is that the Zidane are the less thrashed leader of the great European leagues and, with 17 goals conceded in 26 days, sign the best defensive record of the history of the club, matched with that of the 1964/65, 1972/73, 1975/76 and 1987/88 seasons. But they are also the first classified LaLiga less scorer of the last 18 years.

You have to go back to the season 2001/2002 to find a team at the top of the Spanish classification that would have scored less than 48 goals Real Madrid is leading this campaign. Was the Valencia, that year at this point recorded 30 points in favor. Since that season, the scoring figures of the leaders have been substantially higher. In fact, in the last 11 years, there have been none that had less than 60 goals with 26 rounds played.

The problem of the goal in Real Madrid is observed meridianmente in the list of its maximum scorers. After Benzema, who has been 18, there is a very long empty which ends in the seven goals that Sergio Ramos and Rodrygo accumulate. These are similar data to those of the last campaign, fateful for those of Chamartín: Benzema scored 30, Bale 14 and Ramos 11. They contrast the figures with those of his immediate pursuer in the table, Barcelona, ​​where Messi has been 23, and Griezmann and Suarez 14, although the latter has not played since January 9.

A novel opportunity

What nobody can deny or take away from Zidane is that they command LaLiga just 12 days by the end of it. The main objective The club – at least according to the repeated public statements of its coach – is closer than long ago.

In fact, Real Madrid was only leader 7 of these last 18 years at this stage of the season, unlike the Barcelona that has been first 11 of those 18 years. Thus, the king of regularity in LaLiga has raised the title 10 times this century, the double than the people of Madrid. With all these precedents, these strengths and these weaknesses, Real Madrid will try not to miss this opportunity to be the best in LaLiga again.