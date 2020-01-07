Zidane: "You have to be patient with Jovic, he's going to score a lot of goals"

The coach of Real Madrid, the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, recognized the wide options that the Serbian Luka Jovic has to play at home against Valencia, in the semifinal of the Super Cup, although he asked for patience for the striker.

"Jovic is a clear choice. But as always we will see what happens on Wednesday. But it is an important option. Jovic is the future. Is learning"said the French coach.

"He is 21 years old, he is a child who wants to learn, works well and is very good. You will score many goals. Although I am not only interested in goals, I care about the complete player, not only because of the goals he can score, "he added.

Zidane added that with the Serbian attacker, recently criticized by his coach, one must be cautious. "He wants to play. You have to go slowly. He has been with us for six months. Tranquility. He needs patience. It has cost us and we must be calm because it is the future"he insisted.