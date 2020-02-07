Zidane: "When I put a team together, it's because I think he can do well, it's easy to comment later"

Share it:

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, confessed to being "sad" after the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against Real Sociedad (3-4), looked to the future after analyzing the bad defensive performance of his team and opined that "Something has happened to fit four (goals)."

"I am sad, when it is lost is that something has happened. To fit four goals we have made defensive errors. Until this game we made it phenomenal and not today. It can happen and nothing will change with what we have ahead. It is a moment bad but we have tried and we appreciate the support of our audience that has supported the players, "he told a press conference.

The Madrid coach lamented the bad first part of his team and did not give them the reaction of the second. "Elimination hurts, we must tell the truth, We don't like defeat, but we have a game on Sunday and we're going to focus on it. You have to recover from a big effort. We have to continue, there is no choice. "

"I leave with a bad feeling because we have lost in our house. We started badly and we tried until the end. The second part was much better and even with 1-4 we have tried until the end, we have fought but the opponent has played very good. We were bad in the first part in the pressure and had many difficulties in addition to defensive errors, "he added.

Zidane declined to point to any player and acknowledged that everyone is together in defeat. He did not regret his rotational formula. "The squad is involved, we are all together and in the end it is a bad game, we have conceded many goals and it hurts but the plan to rotate will not change anything. The players have shown that it works. You have to get up and keep working hard, fight because this game is not going to change anything. "

"When I put a team together, it's because I think it can do well. It's easy to comment later.. I don't think we were wrong on the team but there is a rival who plays and he did very well. We made mistakes that we don't usually do but nothing to do with the players. When it is lost we are all together, "he explained.

The Copa del Rey is a cursed tournament for the French coach but said that the defeat against the Royal Society had nothing to do with the previous elimination against Leganés, with a tie that was traced back to Santiago Bernabéu.

"It has no similarity because it is not the same match or rival, that tie had two games and the first we won playing badly. Hoy we made mistakes but the opponent is very good and that's football, you have to accept these games, raise your head and stay strong, "he said.

Despite all four conceded goals, Zidane defended goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and his defenses. "It has not only been the goalkeeper and the four defenders, what has happened is for all the players. It is not his fault that he has received four goals, they are failures of all in errors that we do not usually commit. It is hard to receive four goals in one game but you don't have to eat your head and think about the next game. "