Zidane: "Three Copa del Rey in 30 years? Madrid has 13 Champions"

Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach, said his team It has no "lack of motivation" in the Copa del Rey and, after remembering that the dynamics in the competition is not good but that they are the club with the most European Cups, it set the goal of "change history".

"I don't think it's because of lack of motivation, They are circumstances to win only three Cups of the King in thirty years. Real Madrid has a very big and important history. Our motivation is very high and it is a trophy we respect, like everyone else, "he said.

"You have to accept the Cup but also that Real Madrid has thirteen Champions and that is a very good fact, that of Copa a little worse. We are in it to change history, we will try, "he added.

After eliminating Unionistas from Salamanca, the next step in the goal set by Zidane arrives in Zaragoza in a game he warned of his danger.

"Surely it will be a very complicated game against an opponent who is doing very well in the Second Division And who wants to climb. We know the players they have and we have to go with maximum concentration, with intensity. We always have to give our best version because only then can we get something out, giving everything in the field, "he said.

In addition, he stressed from his rival that "it is a historic club" with a coach like Víctor Fernández whom he knows well, "who has many matches in Primera and is prepared to make a great game." That is why I make it clear that none of his players will be "surprised by the difficulties" and that they are "prepared".

The Copa del Rey is the title that Zidane has left to win as coach and one of the challenges of this season: "When we put on the Real Madrid shirt for any game we want to do it well and tomorrow we play the Cup, we want to give it our all".

The Madrid coach defended the change of format and the only match until the semifinals: "I am used to this Cup format because in France a game was always played, I like it. It is dynamic to a match and we adapt to what we touch ".

He did not reveal if the Welshman Gareth Bale will enter the call after recovering from the slight sprained ankle he suffered, and only acknowledged that "almost everyone is perfect." Among them does not include the Belgian Eden Hazard, who needs more time in his recovery. "Hazard has been back in the field with the technicians but not yet with the team. This week we will see how we manage it," he said.

Who surely will not travel to Zaragoza is Mariano Díaz for some inconvenience. "It is not available, it is with some discomfort and when one is like this it is best not to risk. He has not been able to train with us and I can not say anything else. I do not like him and he is not out of the team because of discomfort," he said discarding a imminent departure from the club.

Regarding exits and some possible signing, Zidane admitted that "until 31 everything can happen", but he did not see that he needs any reinforcement: "I have a squad with the best players and I want to do it with them nothing more".