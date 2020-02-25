Zidane: "The match will be nice, but it's a Madrid – City, not a Zidane – Guardiola"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Zinedine Zidane explained, during the previous match against Manchester City, that Pep Guardiola looks like "the best coach in the world" and that the match against City will be "a beautiful game" but not a "Zidane – Guardiola".

Zidane admitted again that Pep Guardiola seems like the best coach in the world. "He has always shown it, first in Barcelona, ​​then Munich and now Manchester. There are many coaches in this football, but for me it's him "he added.

"It's a Madrid – City. It is not a Zidane – Guardiola. Everyone can say, but people want to watch a football game. It's a beautiful game, we're happy because we always want to play, "he explained.

When asked about the importance of ownership of certain players in the midfield, such as Casemiro or Fede Valverde, Zidane explained that "the importance belongs to all players." "There is not one player, two … lor what they have to do is be prepared, "he added.

"There are many teams that like to have the ball. For example, Levante, but Villarreal, Barcelona. You play against a team that has certain virtues and we have to cancel them. There are teams that have many resources: Manchester City is one of them. Possession for example, but it will not change anything we are going to prepare, "he said.

"I'm not who to decide if Hazard had to have surgery in November"

Regarding whether Eden Hazard's operation should have been last November, Zidane explained that "he is not who to decide if he had to operate. " "There are very competent people who know about that. I can tell you how he is: he is upset. We are wrong because he wanted to come back and give what we know he can give," he said.

"In his eyes I see that he is not happy. It is important for his injury and I hope he can think positive. Now is a bad time for him, for a few days it will be like that. He likes to play and he won't be able to do it "he explained.