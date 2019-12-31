Zidane reviews his signing for Real Madrid in 2001: "He had done it all"

The current coach of Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, he admits that as a player he had "done everything in football" a year before signing for the merengue team, a contract that materialized in July 2001 for the record number of 11,500 million pesetas.

"In football terms it was the top, because in 2001 I raised my level soccer. I was 28 years old and a year later I went to Real Madrid. He had done everything in football. I knew that then I only had one year left in the national team. But he had been world champion and European champion. You play to live those moments"Zidane confesses during an interview published Tuesday in UEFA.com.

Thus, the highest football entity in Europe recovers a talk with 'Zizou' for 2020. In the next Eurocup, scheduled from June 12 to July 12 at various venues throughout the 'Old Continent', the French team will return to be as favorite as in the edition he won in 2000. "We were champions of the world, so we felt quite strong. The feelings were very positive. We had a more mature team, we all had two more years [than in the World Cup] and our players played in the best clubs in Europe. We arrived with trust and it could be noticed from the beginning to the end of the tournament, "he recalls.

"I don't want to sound pretentious, we knew it was going to be a difficult tournament, but we had trust. We were a much better team than the 98. We felt we were a much stronger team. And we did a better tournament from less to more, it was perfect"he reiterates.

In addition, Zidane qualifies as "incredible" his memories of the final that gave the title to France. "Once again, the substitutes made a difference. It was shown that it was not a team of 11 or 12 players, it was a whole squad, "he says.

"Sylvain Wiltord and Robert Pires left and nobody noticed that they were not headlines, played their role and contributed. That's what the substitutes are for. In a great competition, it is very important that alternates have the opportunity to play do their job, "he concludes.