Sports

Zidane: "It's a delicate moment"

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Zinedine Zidane admitted that Real Madrid goes "through a delicate moment", during the previous match against Barça, after chaining three games without winning at home but claims that in football "these things that can happen":

"It's a delicate moment, because it's true that they are three games without winning at our stadium. But we know that those who know about football know that these things can happen. Our mood has to be positive because we will get that together. We need our people from minute 1 to 90. I can understand that they are upset, but we need them and they need their team, "he began to explain.

Regarding the defeat in the Champions League against Manchester City of Guardiola, the coach said there are things that "are going to try to correct." "In a game, at a specific moment, something can happen to you. The only thing for us is the reaction. This should be to continue doing what we did for 78 minutes," he added.

Regarding the discharge of Eden Hazard for her injury, Zidane said that "For four months we won games without Eden." "I like to have it, but also without it we win many games. The most important thing is to have our strength and then we know that we can score goals. The opportunity of others, as always, I have to choose," he said.

READ:  Pañolada, whistles and shouts of "Bartomeu resignation" before Barça - Eibar

"Whenever there is a bad result you are looking for something"

Regarding the substitution of Toni Kroos in the last match, the Frenchman said that "always when there is a bad result you are looking for something". "Kroos is one who always plays, and since he didn't play the other day, it seems we lost because he wasn't there. But that is not the case. "

On whether he doubts about his continuity if he doesn't get a title this season, the Frenchman said: "I don't know, you have to ask another one". "What matters to me is to continue with what we are doing. We are going to try to win something, we are for that. But in each competition one will win," he concluded.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.