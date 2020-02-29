Zidane: "It's a delicate moment"

Zinedine Zidane admitted that Real Madrid goes "through a delicate moment", during the previous match against Barça, after chaining three games without winning at home but claims that in football "these things that can happen":

"It's a delicate moment, because it's true that they are three games without winning at our stadium. But we know that those who know about football know that these things can happen. Our mood has to be positive because we will get that together. We need our people from minute 1 to 90. I can understand that they are upset, but we need them and they need their team, "he began to explain.

Regarding the defeat in the Champions League against Manchester City of Guardiola, the coach said there are things that "are going to try to correct." "In a game, at a specific moment, something can happen to you. The only thing for us is the reaction. This should be to continue doing what we did for 78 minutes," he added.

Regarding the discharge of Eden Hazard for her injury, Zidane said that "For four months we won games without Eden." "I like to have it, but also without it we win many games. The most important thing is to have our strength and then we know that we can score goals. The opportunity of others, as always, I have to choose," he said.

"Whenever there is a bad result you are looking for something"

Regarding the substitution of Toni Kroos in the last match, the Frenchman said that "always when there is a bad result you are looking for something". "Kroos is one who always plays, and since he didn't play the other day, it seems we lost because he wasn't there. But that is not the case. "

On whether he doubts about his continuity if he doesn't get a title this season, the Frenchman said: "I don't know, you have to ask another one". "What matters to me is to continue with what we are doing. We are going to try to win something, we are for that. But in each competition one will win," he concluded.