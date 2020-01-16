Zidane is not going to complain but he has three major problems

Real Madrid returns to the League having added a title, but with several problems in the eleven from Zinedine Zidane. On the return of Julen Lopetegui to the Bernabéu, the French coach will have to face three hard casualties after the Super Cup final: Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema.

Ramos will not be able to dispute the match due to the ankle discomfort after the final against Atlético de Madrid. Fede Valverde will not be against Hispanics due to the sanction of the Competition Committee: his expulsion from the Super Cup Uruguayan costs a penalty match in the League. For its part, Benzema continues with muscle discomfort since last January 6.

The French coach will not complain about these casualties, Javier Herráez reported in Ser Deportivos, but whites will have to show their best version before a Seville that is five points away In the table. All this, without his best defense, his best midfielder and his top scorer.

In addition to the return of Lopetegui, the Bernabéu also will witness the return of Gareth Bale. The Welshman did not travel to Saudi Arabia because of an upper respiratory infection, but last Tuesday he trained with the group.

The possible arrival of Van de Beek in summer

Another of the actual names of white news is that of Donny Van de Beek. The name of the Ajax midfielder blew up all the alarms after the Dutch media From Telegraaf make sure the player will sign for Real Madrid this summer.

"Last year did not come because Zidane loved Pogba and he was postponed. However, sooner or later he will come. Madrid wants it, the player also and Ajax wants to sell it," Javier Herráez explained in Ser Deportivos.