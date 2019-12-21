Zidane: "Guardiola is the best coach in the world, he has shown it throughout his career"

Zinedine Zidane explained, during the previous match against Athletic, that the Champions League knockout game against Manchester City "likes" and that Guardiola "is the best coach in the world."

Zidane said bluntly that the match against the Guardiola team "will be a special match." "I played against him many times and I respect him a lot as a coach and player I think he is the best coach in the world, he has shown it throughout his career. Of course I like to face him, "he said.

On whether to summon James, Zidane did not clarify the assistance of the Colombian. "James is at it, he is slowly working. He has had a bad injury, but he is having better days. We want to get him back, I don't know when and how and it's in the recovery process, "he explained.

Another of the proper names for which he was asked was Isco. "He trains to try to play and be well. He has a lot of personality and we know what you can give the team. He owes it to him, "he added.

On the VAR, after the multiple criticisms received after the Classic, the French coach said that "he thinks he has to improve", but that "The same says of himself." "In life we ​​live to improve things. We can always improve things. As a player I also tried until the last day."

Regarding whether he will continue many years of coach, Zidane said "" I am an atypical coach, different. What interests me is day to day and how I am with the people who work with me. We will see, but until the age of 60 -70, I'm sure not, "he concluded.