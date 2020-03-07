Zidane calls Rodrygo, Mariano and James for Seville and leaves Jovic out again

The flu has knocked out Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernández and a low back to Isco Alarcón, casualties with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio for the visit of Real Madrid to Real Betis, a league match for which they return to the list of summoned the Brazilian Rodrygo and the Colombian James Rodriguez.

After absent from Saturday’s training, Carvajal and Nacho they leave the defense under flu minimums. Zinedine Zidane does not pull the quarry before the problems and travels to Seville with five defenses, forced to improvise with one of his players on the right side.

Isco, who has had problems with low back pain from El Clásico, could not finish the week training with his teammates after the bad feelings on Thursday when he tried the group and causes low for the game. It allows the return to the list of the Colombian James, who was not cited for the duel against Barcelona and also returns the Brazilian Rodrygo who played his final minutes with Castilla marking and being expelled two weeks ago.

Zidane discards by technical decision a Brahim Díaz and the Serbian Luka Jovic, so Mariano Díaz repeats his presence after debuting in the league by scoring in the classic.

The list of summoned is made up of: Courtois, Areola, Diego Altube, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Modric, James, Lucas Vázquez, Bale, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema and Mariano.