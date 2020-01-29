Zidane bets on Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius and Jovic as an attack trio

Real Madrid will seek from 21.00 the pass to the quarterfinals against Real Zaragoza, which obviously will look for the same thing, and that has not received the Real Madrid team in La Romareda for seven years.

For this meeting, Zinedine Zidane, already left out of the call Carlos Henrique Casemiro, Eder Militao, Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcón. And also leave on the bench to Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and Thibaut Courtois.

The eleven chosen by the Frenchman is the following: Areola, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Valverde, Kroos, James, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius and Luka Jovic.