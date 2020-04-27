"Zidane being, I see that signing": Antonio Romero points to the possible crack of the future of Real Madrid

Share it:

This Monday, Antonio Romero, Lluís Flaquer and Miguel Martín Talavera, narrators from Real Madrid, Fútbol Club Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, respectively, chatted about football news and answered questions from Cadena SER listeners in a digital meeting on 'Carousel Deportivo' social networks.

Transfer market

Antonio Romero: "Camavinga? All European, young and also French talent, with the ancestry that Zidane has in that market, I see. Another thing is what can happen in the summer. "

Lluís Flaquer: "I am very Lautaro Martínez. Because of how he works, why he is young and I also think that Barcelona needs a '9' yes or yes. Luis Suárez has given Barcelona a lot and the relay can still be with them together . Lautaro for me is the ideal candidate for that nine that Barcelona needs. And by the way, the other day at the restaurant we spoke with Roberto Moreno and he told us that Camavinga was the best there was in the French market. "

Talavera: "Of Lautaro it must be said, and that it is numbered in the Cadena SER, passed recognition with Atlético de Madrid in Buenos Aires after a stint that he did with Racing. Atlético had him almost signed, but at the last minute Inter Milan put in more money. If it does not come to be for Inter, I would be playing for Atlético Madrid and if Barcelona sign him, I think he will give a lot. "

Lluis Flaquer: "What we know about Neymar is that if Bartomeu had to choose between Lautaro and Neymar, he would surely choose the Brazilian. I think it is ridiculous to think that this summer Barcelona could undertake a signing like Neymar's, but for Bartomeu it seems that he is going to retry ".

Antonio Romero: "Haaland? What I have seen seems to me that with one leg is better than JovicBut Jovic scored 30 goals last year. Playing in teams like Real Madrid or Barcelona is something else, but it seems like a safe bet. "

Martin Odegaard

Antonio Romero: "I see Odegaard for Real Madrid but would leave him one more year at Real Sociedad because being a starter in the white team is very difficult. "

Lluís Flaquer: "The fans of Real Sociedad still make me angry, but I see Odegaard for already in the first team of Real Madrid. I don't understand why you have to wait another year. "

Antonio Romero: "Odegaard can't come to play 20 minutes at Real Madrid, that's the problem. "

Talavera: "But right now would be ahead of anyone but Casemiro for the role he plays, but Odegaard would undoubtedly play for Real Madrid. Compare their season with that of Kroos, Modric or Valverde, except for the first part of the season. "

