Zidane: "Bale? There is no solution because there is no problem"

Zidane appeared before the media and in addition to the expected self-criticism after the elimination of Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, he also had words of support for his players with a player as the protagonist: Gareth Bale.

Criticisms of Marcelo

"It hurts what is said because he gives everything in the field. The fans have seen it. We are not happy with what happened. We played 21 games without losing. And we want to go back to that. The outside doesn't help. I see him well. "

"He is an important player and he will prove it, as he has always done. It is very difficult to be at a good level in 60 or 70 games. You have to accept it, also the players. This is long and you have to keep fighting. Marcelo gives everything in the field. The problem is when a match is lost. That will not change. What matters is that my players give 100%. Then you can say, we know how this works. "

Team management

"You have to do them every three days. I don't say that I die with my ideas, I live with my ideas, with my decisions, with the responsibility of the decisions that are made. I know they are going to criticize, but it is my job to take them. "

On the situation of Bale and his future

"He has not been in the last calls, because you have to choose. I count on him because we know what he can give us. It is not a touch of attention that has not been convened. I have the problem. They have to be fine to play. "

"There is no solution with Gareth because there is no problem. It does not mean anything that has not been called in recent games. I know he will give us something from here at the end of the season. Of course, he is very capable of training five days a week. He just does it. You can enter the call because you are ready. "

"He has a contract and he wants to stay."