Zidane, about Hazard: "The feeling is bad, it doesn't look good"

Second game as a starter in League after being more than two months in the dry dock and the alarms return with Eden Hazard. The Belgian soccer player left in the 65th minute of meeting after limping a few minutes for a defective heel.

In the Real Madrid The concern is maximum. The white set faces the Manchester City next Wednesday and the return of Hazard It seems very important. The Belgian makes differences. And up Benzema It has been lacking partners in recent weeks.

Hazard he returned to the pitch before the Celtic in the previous day. But now its continuity is in question. However, from 'Carousel Sports', and after the images of the replacement, it remains to be seen if what has suffered Hazard in the City of Valencia it's for a stroke or muscle injury.

Zidane, at a press conference, he was sincere and talked about the state of Hazard after the game: "The feeling is bad, it does not look good. It has hurt where your injury is (…) It is a blow, nothing more than that. Let's see if it is a small thing. Now it is sore, we will see tomorrow doing more tests, "said the French coach.