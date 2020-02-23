Sports

Zidane, about Hazard: "The feeling is bad, it doesn't look good"

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Second game as a starter in League after being more than two months in the dry dock and the alarms return with Eden Hazard. The Belgian soccer player left in the 65th minute of meeting after limping a few minutes for a defective heel.

In the Real Madrid The concern is maximum. The white set faces the Manchester City next Wednesday and the return of Hazard It seems very important. The Belgian makes differences. And up Benzema It has been lacking partners in recent weeks.

Hazard he returned to the pitch before the Celtic in the previous day. But now its continuity is in question. However, from 'Carousel Sports', and after the images of the replacement, it remains to be seen if what has suffered Hazard in the City of Valencia it's for a stroke or muscle injury.

Zidane, at a press conference, he was sincere and talked about the state of Hazard after the game: "The feeling is bad, it does not look good. It has hurt where your injury is (…) It is a blow, nothing more than that. Let's see if it is a small thing. Now it is sore, we will see tomorrow doing more tests, "said the French coach.

READ:  Golovkin or someone else? And now .. What's next for ‘Canelo’?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.