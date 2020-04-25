Zerocalcare: the new episode of Rebibbia Quarantine is an all-Italian Civil War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Coronavirus it has managed to bring entire nations to their knees, forcing governments to enact exceptional ordinances such as "home quarantine", an arrangement to which we are all subjected in this difficult period. The brilliant cartoonist Zerocalcare he joked about the latter in the hilarious cartoon of Rebibbia Quarantine.

In fact, yesterday, the broadcast Live propaganda of La7 showed the public the eagerly awaited new episode from the Zerocalcare cartoon which highlights, in nothing short of comic tones, an all-Italian "Civil War" among the great tits, that is, those who believe that the quarantine is over, and the sociopaths, obsessed from "to stay at home"and to take it out on anyone who doesn't comply with the ordinance.

In the sixth week of quarantine, the population is divided into a series of categories ready to battle it out Covid Fighter, a clear quote to the Street Fighter video game, between the INPS employee, the old man, Barbara d'Urso and even the elusive bat that would bring the virus to China. However, the 3-minute episode is available for free on YouTube in the video attached at the top of the page.

And you, instead, what do you think of this hilarious new episode of Rebibbia Quarantine? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. We take this opportunity to remind you, finally, that the Zerocalcare comics are currently in high discount.